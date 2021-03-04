Galloway Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Charles Key III, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault on Heath Care Worker, and Conspiracy.

Jessenia Bilboat, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault with Weapon, Assault on Health Care Worker, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of a Weapon, and Conspiracy.

Julius Dejesus, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault with Weapon, Assault on Health Care Worker, Hindering, and Conspiracy.

Daegan Leithmann, 18, of Mullica, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with Possession of CDS.

Sharte Faulkner, 39, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Possession of CDS.

Edil Noel, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Possession of CDS and Hindering.

Henry Denmead, 61, of Mullica, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with DWI and Reckless Driving.