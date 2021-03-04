 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway Township police blotter
0 comments

Galloway Township police blotter

  • 0

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Charles Key III, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault on Heath Care Worker, and Conspiracy.

Jessenia Bilboat, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault with Weapon, Assault on Health Care Worker, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of a Weapon, and Conspiracy.

Julius Dejesus, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault with Weapon, Assault on Health Care Worker, Hindering, and Conspiracy.

Daegan Leithmann, 18, of Mullica, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with Possession of CDS.

Sharte Faulkner, 39, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Possession of CDS.

Edil Noel, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with Possession of CDS and Hindering.

Henry Denmead, 61, of Mullica, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with DWI and Reckless Driving.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News