Galloway Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Nicholas B. Eye, 34, of West Deptford, was arrested and charges with Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer on April 3.

Brian P. Berry, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Bias Intimidation, Criminal Mischief and Harassment on April 3.

Amit M. Patel, 47, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Obstruction on April 4.

John D. Fenske, 32, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS, Hindering and Possession of Hypodermic Needle on April 2

James B. Reilly Jr, 60, of Beach Haven, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Hypodermic Needle on April 1.

Tyana S. Davis, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with Hindering on April 1.

Nicholas J. Brown, 32, of Oaklyn, was arrested and charged with Burglary and Theft on March 29.

Greg S. Transue, 61, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on March 28.