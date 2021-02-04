Galloway Township Police Blotter

Brett Welcz, 31 of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael Lobosco and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on January 21.

Jeffery Schneider, 28 of Brooklyn, NY was arrested by SFC. Winneberger and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession/Distribution of a Hypodermic Needle on January 19.

Aleem Diggs, 26 of South River, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with Large Capacity of Ammo Magazine, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of CDS on January 19.

Destiny Dyson, 27 of Keansburg, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with with Large Capacity of Ammo Magazine, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of CDS on January 19.

Justin Foat, 27 of New Brunswick, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Grunow and charged with Large Capacity of Ammo Magazine, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Possession of CDS on January 19.