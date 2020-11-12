Galloway Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Deborah A. Chew, 62, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Corby Archer, 46, of Newark, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with receiving stolen property.

Desiree Stephens, 35, of Newark, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with receiving stolen property.

James Ewing, 67, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with DWI and reckless driving.

Edward Miller, 40, of Philadelphia, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with DWI, possession of controlled dangerous substance, distribution of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina Tirocke, 25, of Clementon, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with hindering.

Gordon Williams, 56, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with possession of CDS, hindering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Sharp, 49, of Philadelphia, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with DWI and DWI with a minor passenger.