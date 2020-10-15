Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Carlos Elias Velasquez, 27 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with Possession/Weapon for Unlawful Purpose and Terroristic Threats on October 03

Patricia R. Eberle, 53 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Paul Dooner and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on October 03

Aster Pheonyx, 33 of Waldwick, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with DWI on October 03

Larry J. Prewett Jr., 36 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by SFC. Scott Winneberger and charged with DWI on October 02

Alexis N. Owens, 21 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Mark Kienzle and charged with Possession of CDS and Distribution of CDS on October 02

Travis Velez, 30 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael LoBosco and charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief on October 01

Vicky Milagro Rodriguez, 30 of Philadelphia, PA was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with Forgery and Possession of CDS on October 01