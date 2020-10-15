 Skip to main content
Galloway Township Police Blotter
Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Carlos Elias Velasquez, 27 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with Possession/Weapon for Unlawful Purpose and Terroristic Threats on October 03

Patricia R. Eberle, 53 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Paul Dooner and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on October 03

Aster Pheonyx, 33 of Waldwick, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael Osorio and charged with DWI on October 03

Larry J. Prewett Jr., 36 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by SFC. Scott Winneberger and charged with DWI on October 02

Alexis N. Owens, 21 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Mark Kienzle and charged with Possession of CDS and Distribution of CDS on October 02

Travis Velez, 30 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael LoBosco and charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief on October 01

Vicky Milagro Rodriguez, 30 of Philadelphia, PA was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with Forgery and Possession of CDS on October 01

Michael A. Applewhite, 32 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Nicholas Stewart and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possession/Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapon, Possession of CDS and Distribution of CDS on September 30

Ava Vangill, 45 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested by Det. Fenil Gandhi and charged with Credit Card Theft and Credit Card Fraud on September 30

Kathleen J. Pedano, 48 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Richard Andrews and charged with Theft and Credit Card Theft on September 29

Kirsten P. Derocker, 51 of Millville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Ronald Gorneau Jr., and charged with DWI, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on September 28

Kamal R. Mcclary, 25 of Atlantic City, NJ was arrested by Ofc. William Kline and charged with Possession of CDS on September 28

Robert D. Ayo, 53 of Egg Harbor Township, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Cody Trout and charged with DWI on September 27

David M. Garcia, 49 of Galloway, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Alex Bennett and charged with Possession of CDS on September 27

