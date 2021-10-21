Galloway Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Khalid A. Smith, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 9.

Anthony R. Polito, 57, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 9.

Dwanica M. Palmer, 43, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 9.

Michael L. Jeril, 40, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI and hindering on Oct. 8.

Tracy M. Allen, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with offensive language and obstruction on Oct. 7.

Deborah D. Dalton, 51, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with endanger the welfare of a child on Oct. 6.

Jalen Torres, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt on Oct. 4.

Daniel T. Campbell, 28, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 3.

Patricia R. Eberle, 54, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 3.