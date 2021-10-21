 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway Township police blotter
0 comments
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP POLICE BLOTTER

Galloway Township police blotter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Khalid A. Smith, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 9.

Anthony R. Polito, 57, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 9.

Dwanica M. Palmer, 43, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 9.

Michael L. Jeril, 40, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI and hindering on Oct. 8.

Tracy M. Allen, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with offensive language and obstruction on Oct. 7.

Deborah D. Dalton, 51, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with endanger the welfare of a child on Oct. 6.

Jalen Torres, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt on Oct. 4.

Daniel T. Campbell, 28, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 3.

Patricia R. Eberle, 54, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 3.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News