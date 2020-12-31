Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Richard Driscoll, 25, of Tuckerton, was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with driving while intoxicated Dec. 26.

Jeffrey Bernard, 25, of Absecon, was arrested by Officer Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with DWI, open container of alcoholic beverage, failure to exhibit documents, traffic on marked lanes, and reckless driving Dec. 25.

David Thies Jr., 41, of Mays Landing, was arrested by SLEO James McMenamin and charged with criminal mischief Dec. 25.

Daniel Dutton Jr., 39, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Officer Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with DWI, committing a drug offense while possessing a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice and reckless driving Dec. 23.

James Ewing, 68, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with DWI on Dec. 23.

Stephanie Strohm, 31, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with DWI and obstruction Dec. 23.