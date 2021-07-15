Galloway Township police blotter

Thomas R. Caffarelli, 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 30 and charged with DWI and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jeffrey Edmiston Jr., 33, of Hammonton, was arrested June 30 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eden M. Kurtz, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 30 and charged with aggravated assault and obstruction.

Justin L. Wright, 44, of Blackwood, was arrested June 29 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Kaitlyn P. Piotrowski, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 29 and charged with DWI.

Anton D. Lawrence, 22, of Bloomfield, was arrested June 28 and charged with burglary, theft of services, forgery and forged writing.

Gilbert D. Slaughter, 32, of Mantua, was arrested June 27 and charged with DWI.

A 16-year-old male, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested June 27 and charged with assault on police, simple assault and obstruction.