Galloway Township police blotter
Galloway Township police blotter

Michael A. Poteat 2nd, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 4 and charged with DWI.

Francine R. DeJesus, 57, of Cape Coral Center, FL, was arrested April 10 and charged with DWI.

Blann E. Keane, 49, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 8 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.

Brandon C. Sear, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested April 6 and charged with DWI.

Joshua J. Hartman, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 6 and charged with DWI.

