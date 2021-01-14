Galloway Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Kerry Young, 32, of Pennsauken, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with exhibiting false documents as proof of ID and simulating an insurance ID card.

Anjelicia Wilson, 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.

Sonya Glenn, 55, of Trenton, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with theft.