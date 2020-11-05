 Skip to main content
Galloway Township Police Blotter
Galloway Township Police Blotter

Galloway Police

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Michael V. Campanalonga, 34, of Lanoka Harbor,was charged with driving while intoxicated Oct. 24.

Eian A. Donati, 24, of Mullica Township, was charged with DWI on Oct. 24.

Lauren E. Jones, 36, of Galloway Township, was charged with DWI of Oct. 24.

Kal Mitchell, 34, of Somers Point, was charged with hindering Oct. 23.

Edward J. Fengya, 21, of Galloway Township, was charged with DWI on Oct. 23.

P. Matthew Campise, 31, of Galloway Township, was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance Oct. 20.

Salvadore Pinkney, 40, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of CDS on Oct. 18.

