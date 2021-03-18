Galloway Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Christopher Gonzalez, 37, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance March 6.

Ruddick Hobbs-Fernie Jr., 63, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving March 6.

Michael Kraus, 42, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, and obstruction March 5.

Robert Sponsel Sr., 53, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with persons to not have weapons and threatening to commit a crime March 4.

Dariana Gonzalez-Colon, 26, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with hindering March 2.

Michelle Stratoti, 34, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with hindering March 2.