Galloway residents can add tree to offset school paper usage

The papermaking process is extractive and water-intensive to manufacture a single-use item that is then quickly discarded. Paper is made from fast growing, softwood trees, like pine, spruce and fir. Coniferous forests are clear-cut, completely removing the trees with their stored carbon in their biomass. This also disturbs the “pools” of carbon sequestered in the organic soil beneath the roots as well as the established soil biota, chemistry and structure. Globally, deforestation accounts for 12% of atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations. Paper can be made from any fibrous material such as sugarcane, cotton, hemp, switchgrass or bamboo, but the majority is made from softwood fragments. Recycled paper can make up all or portions of new paper composition, even combining different fibrous inputs.

A chemical “pulp” of wood fragments is heated in a sulfite mixture to dissolve the cellulose fibers. In this stage, dyes and chemical amendments are added to the mixture to apply color and texture. The pulp is then compressed and submerged in water to form sheets of paper. The pulp and paper mill process is water intensive. About 17,000 gallons of water are used per ton of paper produced. There is also concern for hazardous air pollutants released into the atmosphere during manufacturing.