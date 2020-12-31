Galloway residents can add tree to offset school paper usage

“The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is now.”
— Chinese proverb
The Stockton University Environmental Club is hosting a Galloway Township tree planting project to offset paper usage from Absegami High School.
Students will plant 250 trees this spring in residents’ yards. The trees are free to residents, paid for by the Stockton University Environmental Club. The trees are available on a first come, first served basis. Galloway residents can request a tree (up to five) from the Tree-Plenish website to reach their tree planting goal (tree-plenishevents.org/absegami). The students will plant the tree saplings (18 to 24 inches) on April 17. Any questions can be directed to the club president, Ben Dziobek, by email at dziobekb@go.stockton.edu.
Residents can choose between red maple or eastern redbud tree species. The red maple is a large, deciduous tree identifiable by its bright red fall foliage. The red maple can grow as high as 30 to 60 feet. The eastern redbud is an eye-catcher with delicate, purple flowers that bloom in late spring. Medium in height, the eastern redbud grows 20 to 30 feet high. Both trees are native species to North America that provide excellent ecological functions for birds and pollinators. Please check in with the above website for much more information about these trees.
The papermaking process is extractive and water-intensive to manufacture a single-use item that is then quickly discarded. Paper is made from fast growing, softwood trees, like pine, spruce and fir. Coniferous forests are clear-cut, completely removing the trees with their stored carbon in their biomass. This also disturbs the “pools” of carbon sequestered in the organic soil beneath the roots as well as the established soil biota, chemistry and structure. Globally, deforestation accounts for 12% of atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations. Paper can be made from any fibrous material such as sugarcane, cotton, hemp, switchgrass or bamboo, but the majority is made from softwood fragments. Recycled paper can make up all or portions of new paper composition, even combining different fibrous inputs.
A chemical “pulp” of wood fragments is heated in a sulfite mixture to dissolve the cellulose fibers. In this stage, dyes and chemical amendments are added to the mixture to apply color and texture. The pulp is then compressed and submerged in water to form sheets of paper. The pulp and paper mill process is water intensive. About 17,000 gallons of water are used per ton of paper produced. There is also concern for hazardous air pollutants released into the atmosphere during manufacturing.
You can help offset the paper usage at Absegami High School by requesting a tree to be planted in your yard. For those who feel a call to action but cannot request a tree, there are everyday lifestyle choices to reduce paper waste. Reducing single-use paper usage is the best way to combat overwhelming paper waste. Reusing paper products such as paper bags, cardboard boxes and office paper is a great way to reduce waste. There are infinite uses for shredded paper bags, newspaper and office paper, including stuffing for gift bags and boxes.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.