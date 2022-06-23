Galloway resident among the Top 10 Elite Girl Scout Cookie Entrepreneurs for 2022

The Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey is pleased to announce the Girl Scouts in their region who put their entrepreneurial and leadership skills to great use and sold the most cookies this year — despite the ongoing pandemic. This year’s Top 10 GSCSNJ Elite Cookie Entrepreneurs included top seller Savannah Spinelli, of Galloway Township.

To recognize the top cookie sellers each year the Juliette’s Pearls Club was created last year to honor Elite Entrepreneurs. The club is named after Juliette Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts, who sold a beloved string of pearls to fund the operating expenses of the first Girl Scout Council. The top sellers received a necklace with a single pearl for their membership in the club. For each year that they are among the Elite Entrepreneurs, they will receive an additional pearl to recognize their accomplishments.