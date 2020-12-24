 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galloway police blotter
0 comments

Galloway police blotter

  • 0

Brenda Miller, 49, of Ventnor, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with shoplifting and hindering.

Lesly Castillo, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with hindering.

David Gorman, 36, of Browns Mills, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with possession of CDS, hindering, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Wilson, 18, of Ocean View, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with alcoholic beverage under legal age and improper behavior.

Nazir Chapman, 20, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daven Crenshaw, 36, of Southampton, PA was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, possession of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jay Selfridge, 41, of Franklinville, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with possession of CDS.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

This portrait of the young Gross family was taken in 1914 or so in New York City, before they moved to Galloway to start the Gross' Winery. St…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News