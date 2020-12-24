Galloway police blotter

Brenda Miller, 49, of Ventnor, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with shoplifting and hindering.

Lesly Castillo, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with hindering.

David Gorman, 36, of Browns Mills, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with possession of CDS, hindering, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Wilson, 18, of Ocean View, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with alcoholic beverage under legal age and improper behavior.

Nazir Chapman, 20, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daven Crenshaw, 36, of Southampton, PA was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, possession of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jay Selfridge, 41, of Franklinville, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with possession of CDS.