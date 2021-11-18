 Skip to main content
Galloway police blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Victor Tyrone Hayes, 31, of Philadelphia, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with DWI.

Dean A. Suhr, 58, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with DWI.

John W. Thomas III, 42, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.

Paula C. Smith, 52, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian M. Foster, 49, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with possession/weapon for unlawful purpose and hindering.

Jacob R. Orchard, 28, of Bear, Delaware, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with DWI.

Courtney L. Bishop, 44, of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with forgery.

Chelsea E. Carlino, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of hypodermic needle.

Jocelyn Yvette Perez-Delcid, 22, of Jamaica, New York, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with DWI.

Yamanneh O. Sey, 31, of Galloway Township, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with DWI.

