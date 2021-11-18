 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GALLOWAY HISTORY
0 comments
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

GALLOWAY HISTORY

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Josiah Bowen Leeds was born in 1830 in Leeds Point to Quaker parents Clayton and Jemimah. He was working on the sea before he was 20 years old. His older brother, Captain Mark Leeds, was lost at sea in 1853. By 1860, Josiah was in San Francisco, California, importing merchandise and housing with his boss. He married in 1863, and 1865 finds him captain of the schooner Mary Cleveland. The 1870 census shows the couple in Oregon, where Josiah is a steamboat captain and where most of their children are born. In the mid-1880’s Josiah and Eliza moved back to California where Josiah dies in 1889 and Eliza in 1903.

There’s something for everyone at the Galloway Historical Museum, be you sailor or farmer. Open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News