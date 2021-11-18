GALLOWAY HISTORY

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Josiah Bowen Leeds was born in 1830 in Leeds Point to Quaker parents Clayton and Jemimah. He was working on the sea before he was 20 years old. His older brother, Captain Mark Leeds, was lost at sea in 1853. By 1860, Josiah was in San Francisco, California, importing merchandise and housing with his boss. He married in 1863, and 1865 finds him captain of the schooner Mary Cleveland. The 1870 census shows the couple in Oregon, where Josiah is a steamboat captain and where most of their children are born. In the mid-1880’s Josiah and Eliza moved back to California where Josiah dies in 1889 and Eliza in 1903.