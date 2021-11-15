Galloway couple seeks to donate music organ

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A couple is looking to donate an organ to someone who would benefit from its use. Before those who know of someone who might need a new body part get their hopes up, it’s important to note that the organ is a Wurlitzer 4430.

Fatima Outreach Ministries, located in the lower level of the home of Blair and MaryAnn Learn, off Route 9 in the township, is dismantling its chapel and giving away that organ at no cost to someone, a church or an organization that would benefit from its use.

For more than 20 years, the ministry hosted a Marian Movement of Priests Cenacle, Healing Masses, spiritual retreats and Lenten Missions presented by visiting priests and lay evangelists from throughout the world. The Marian Movement of Priests is a private association of Catholic clergy and lay associate members founded by Italian priest Fr. Stefano Gobbi in 1972.

“When we first moved here the basement was going to be the site of my business Publicity Pros Inc.,” Blair Learn said. “But we found that the employees could do their work independently, which allowed the space to be used for the ministry. And we witnessed numerous miracles that took place here.”