Four vie for three seats on Hamilton School Board

Shawn AnkrahI have lived in Hamilton Township for the past 17 years with my husband and three children. Two of my children have successfully gone through the Hamilton Township school system and I have one more currently in Shaner. I earned my B.A in Sociology and Education from Rutgers University and my M.A in Education Administration from Teachers College at Columbia University. I am running for a position on the Hamilton Township Board of Education because I enjoy volunteering in my community. My love of education has drawn me to volunteer as a board member, where I can continue to be involved with education and work towards helping our district become one of the best in the state. The special skill set that I bring to the board is my 23 years of hands-on experience as an educator, in the classroom teaching, and working with students and parents. As stated earlier, I also have two children who have successfully completed their elementary and middle school education in Hamilton Township therefore I have observed what worked and what didn’t. At this time, I believe one of the most important issues facing our district is having to continuously adapt to ongoing changes so we can keep our schools open and ensure everyone’s safety.