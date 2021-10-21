Four vie for three seats on Hamilton School Board

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Four township residents are running for three seats on the Hamilton Township Board of Education. While Election Day is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 2, Atlantic County residents can early vote in one of six facilities Oct. 23–31. Registered voters can also apply to vote by mail. The deadlines to do so are Oct. 26 by mail and Nov. 1 in-person.
Shawn AnkrahI have lived in Hamilton Township for the past 17 years with my husband and three children. Two of my children have successfully gone through the Hamilton Township school system and I have one more currently in Shaner. I earned my B.A in Sociology and Education from Rutgers University and my M.A in Education Administration from Teachers College at Columbia University. I am running for a position on the Hamilton Township Board of Education because I enjoy volunteering in my community. My love of education has drawn me to volunteer as a board member, where I can continue to be involved with education and work towards helping our district become one of the best in the state. The special skill set that I bring to the board is my 23 years of hands-on experience as an educator, in the classroom teaching, and working with students and parents. As stated earlier, I also have two children who have successfully completed their elementary and middle school education in Hamilton Township therefore I have observed what worked and what didn’t. At this time, I believe one of the most important issues facing our district is having to continuously adapt to ongoing changes so we can keep our schools open and ensure everyone’s safety.
Amy HassaI have lived in Hamilton Township for 18 years with my husband and two children, ages 14 and 16. Both of my children graduated from the HTSD. I received my BA in Psychology from Seton Hall University and my Masters in Social Work from Rutgers University. I’ve worked in the area of mental health advocacy and suicide prevention for 21 years.
I have served as a member of the HTBOE for 6yrs. During this time I have served as vice president for 3 years and I am currently serving as president. I have also achieved the New Jersey School Board Academy distinctions of Master Board Member and Certified Board Leader. I am seeking reelection for another term because I love our district! With the recent pandemic, nationwide staffing shortages and a significant turnover on our local board, I know there is a lot of work to be done and I want to continue doing my best to serve the district and community as we weather these challenges.
I know that through my institutional knowledge, background in leadership development, and hundreds of hours of training as a board member, I can serve our board, district and community to promote shared success and growth over the next 3 years. I have a proven track record of success, having assisted in the creation of the Mental Health Initiative and the community/school collaboration, The Hamilton Township Cares Initiative. I look forward to continuing to serve the Hamilton Township Community.
Beverly (Bayconich) PorettoI am married to an Army veteran. I am a mother of three young boys currently attending our school district. I am a lifelong resident of Mays Landing. I attended Shaner, Duberson and Davies schools.
I earned my Associates from ACCC my Bachelor’s from Georgian Court University and my Master from University of Phoenix. I am a teacher in EHTSD and have many certifications and accreditations, including Teacher of the Handicapped, Elementary K- 8th grade, Prek-3rd grade and Masters degrees in Curriculum and instruction.
I am running for the HTBOE because as both a parent and an educator, my experiences can be beneficial in many ways to help guide our district to move forward and remain competitive in our society. I am passionate about the education and the curriculum of our students. I am also an educator who understands the importance of what and how we educated our students. I understand the rigorous demands put on our educators during these difficult times.
With our current widespread pandemic circumstance, it is my belief that getting back to a new normal for students and educators alike is important. It is necessary to work towards getting our students back on track without faulting them for the nearly 2-year loss of in person instruction and to support our staff with bridging that gap. I look forward to being part of a team that will truly support student achievement.
Harry RogersI am married and a 42-year resident of Hamilton Township.
Education and degrees held: SUNY Maritime: BS’s – Meteorology & Oceanography. Monmouth University: MBA/Finance, Professional License – Master of Steam/Motor vessels (oceans), Unlimited tonnage.
I had three children in HT Schools. The oldest was garroted in the classroom until he passed out. The school administration took no action against the offenders until I filed a police report. Another child was going to be passed despite deficient achievement. I was forced to place my children in private schools.
I am most concerned that radical, racist and socialist propaganda being advocated by the national teachers’ unions will creep into HT school curriculum. I will move for all: curricula, course syllabus’ (to include source material) be posted on the BOE website for parental review. The BOE, has for many years salary loaded the budgets and pushed nearly all capital spending into wasteful bond issues that burden the taxpayers for multiple decades after the improvements have ceased to exist.
I have P&L responsibility for a $5M+ company. I sign the front of a paycheck. I understand finance and fiscal responsibility. I believe that teachers and others on the district payroll should not be in a position to vote on their own pay raises.
Radical/racist socialism cannot be kept from HT schools without vigilant actions by parents and BOE. To make these decisions, parents need to know what their children are being taught. Fiscal responsibility is the life blood of every business. We need stop relentlessly raising taxes and implement cost saving measures like “Pay as You Go.”