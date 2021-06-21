On June 14, 2021, Flag Day, the Galloway Elks 2845, the Absecon Post VFW, and the Absecon Auxiliary 9462, Military Funeral Honor Guard Last Salute, and the Blue Star mothers joined efforts at the Veterans Memorial Park at Glenn by the Bay in Galloway to honor our great flag. The presentation gives a history lesson of the many different flags that flew over our great nation before the Red, White, and Blue was adopted.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day; on August 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. However, Flag Day is not an official federal holiday.

In the United States, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by the resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The United States Army also celebrates the U.S. Army's birthday on this date; Congress adopted "the American Continental Army ".

(picture is Charles Knutson, Brian Wells, Jamie Lee who are a part of the Military Funeral Honor Guard Last Salute)