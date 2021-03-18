 Skip to main content
Fine Dining II — Historic Galloway
Fine Dining II — Historic Galloway

031821_gal_history

Before there was Ram's Head Inn we had the Dutch Barn, a family-style restaurant owned by Rose and Michael Liguori (aka Jackson). This restaurant had a Pennsylvania Dutch theme and did business under the name "Dutch Barn" from 1966 until 1976. Then the property was sold to Fred and Ethel Noyes.

 Sarah Snow / Provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.

