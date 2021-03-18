Fine Dining II — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Before there was Ram's Head Inn we had the Dutch Barn, a family-style restaurant owned by Rose and Michael Liguori (aka Jackson). This restaurant had a Pennsylvania Dutch theme and did business under the name "Dutch Barn" from 1966 until 1976. Then the property was sold to Fred and Ethel Noyes.

