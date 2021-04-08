Emma C. Attales National Junior Honor Society induction ceremony

On Wednesday, March 31, 20 Absecon Middle School students became part of Attales Middle School history by being inducted as new members into the Emma C. Attales Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society, the nation’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious student recognition program. Attendees gathered to formally recognize these students who were selected by faculty for successfully completing their candidacy and the rigorous selection process that preceded it.

In addition to the strong academic records which established the eligibility for membership, inductees were also evaluated by a selection committee through the lens of the five pillars of the National Junior Honor Society: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, Character, and Citizenship. The new members are leaders in many student organizations and will make a positive contribution to the Attales Family and community through many upcoming projects and service learning activities.

"We are proud of our new members and we can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for them and for our National Junior Honor Society chapter," school counselor Jessica Carver said.