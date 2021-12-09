Emma C. Attales Middle School hosts 'Family Dinner'

Continuing with the new tradition that was born from two of our Attales staff at the end of 2018-19 school year (Kim Saparito & Kristin McSorley), recently we held our second Attales Family Dinner.

If you’re not familiar with this concept, the idea is to have an “Attales Family Dinner” where a group of teachers would each invite a small group of students to have dinner with them at night in our school.

Staff & our PTO supply the food, drinks, desert and games. The idea is to “feed the good wolf” and to reinforce that family atmosphere that we are trying to foster at the Attales Middle School. But more than that, our teachers want our students to know that this is their school family ... our “Attales Family.” We take care of each other and when they walk through our doors there are people here who care about them.

Thanks to the efforts of many of our staff, especially our seventh grade team and our always supportive Absecon PTO, on November 17 we held our second Attales Family Dinner with the theme ”Friendsgiving.”