Emma C. Attales Middle School hosts 'Family Dinner'

Continuing with the new tradition that was born from two of our Attales staff at the end of 2018-19 school year (Kim Saparito & Kristin McSorley), recently we held our second Attales Family Dinner.
If you’re not familiar with this concept, the idea is to have an “Attales Family Dinner” where a group of teachers would each invite a small group of students to have dinner with them at night in our school.
Staff & our PTO supply the food, drinks, desert and games. The idea is to “feed the good wolf” and to reinforce that family atmosphere that we are trying to foster at the Attales Middle School. But more than that, our teachers want our students to know that this is their school family ... our “Attales Family.” We take care of each other and when they walk through our doors there are people here who care about them.
Thanks to the efforts of many of our staff, especially our seventh grade team and our always supportive Absecon PTO, on November 17 we held our second Attales Family Dinner with the theme ”Friendsgiving.”
Together, our students and staff were able to share an experience that they will remember for a lifetime. This was truly a special night for our Attales Family. Students received official invitations from their host teachers. They were required to dress nicely and put away their cell phones for the night while we talked, shared and broke bread together as a true Attales Family.
The host teachers decorated each table as well as the cafeteria. Everyone engaged in conversation starters to get students and staff talking with one another and they even played games while they ate just to have a little family fun.
The hope is that before a student exits our Attales Middle School, that they would have a chance to attend an Attales Family Dinner at some point. Our plan is to have two more family dinners throughout this school year.