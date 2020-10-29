EHC to choose mayor and three council members

EGG HARBOR CITY – Egg Harbor City residents have the opportunity to select a mayor and three council members on Election Day, November 3. The candidates for mayor are democratic incumbent Lisa Jiampetti. She is running for her third four-year term against republican candidate Joseph Ricci, Jr.
Democrats running for council include incumbent Donna Heist, former council member Mason Wright and Karl Timbers. They are opposing republicans Clifford Mays, Jr., Joseph Ellis and Ingrid Nieves-Clark.
All of the candidates were asked to provide a profile and answers to the following questions:
What do you feel will be the long-term consequences due to the pandemic on the city and its residents?
What do you see as the biggest issue(s) facing the city over the next three years?
What do you see as priorities in public safety, i.e police, fire and rescue?
Candidates for Mayor
Lisa Jiampetti
I am married to Michael III. We have three children, Ryan Brodton, Michael & Matthew. I earned a BS degree in Business Administration, a Masters degree in Public Administration and an Ed. D. in Organizational Leadership. I am a former director of the Egg Harbor City and coordinator of 21 CCL REACH.
The long-term consequences of the pandemic on the city and its residents are apparent already. They include businesses closing, unemployment, and limited school programs and services for students and parents.
The service and casino industries were hit hard by the pandemic and many city residents lost their jobs and are struggling to make ends meet. Local schools are forced to restrict or limit programs, events, and services such as clubs, sports, entertainment, and afterschool programing that are vitally important to parents, students, and the health and well-being of our community. Funding from the Neighborhood Preservation Grant is helping to facilitate economic recovery.
The biggest issue facing the city over the next three years will be to lower taxes and water bills, fill store vacancies, increase revenue, and encourage development. Several projects will help correct those issues. First, we are in negotiations with NJAW to sell our water treatment plant. This transaction will enable the city to pay off debt, lower water bills, and add tax revenue. Second, several companies are interested in developing city owned land adjacent to the cemetery and lake area. These developments will provide land sale revenue, tax revenue, create hundreds of jobs, and ultimately help fill vacant stores on Philadelphia Avenue with ancillary businesses.
Future redevelopment will require a formal strategic plan for guidance. It should include input from diverse stakeholders and define a vision, a mission statement, and core values for the city.
As Mayor public safety has always been my focal point. Priorities in public safety include continuing to supply the police department and fire department with the support, tools, technology, and equipment they need to do their jobs. I want all residents to feel safe and to have the utmost confidence in their first responders.
Joseph Ricci, Jr.
My name is Joseph Ricci, Jr., 42 years old, married to Melissa, with 1 son. Graduate of EHTHS and current Councilman & Council Pro Tempore. Committees include: Safety, Finance, Redevelopment, Parks and Property. Captain of Pleasantville Fire Department serving 12+ years. I am a member of Pleasantville Fire Officers Local 4928, PFANJ, & IAFF. I am employed as a Sales Agent for Century 21 Frick Realtors.
Economic impacts from the pandemic are adding insult to injury based on how the current leadership has governed. We have faced many issues over the years including a bad abatement program and a money pit water treatment facility which were both supported by the current Mayor. However, residents have rallied behind their neighbors and businesses and we will get through this together under new leadership.
The biggest challenge will be bringing new businesses to the city, and to do that, we will need to decrease crime and lower taxes. Under my leadership, EHC will be a safe and welcoming place to open and sustain a business.
Our current Mayor has personally dismantled our Police and stripped them of over $220k in funding over 5 years. They went from 16 personnel to 11, and only recently hired new officers within the last month in the mayor’s last-ditch effort to win re-election. She currently refuses to issue promotions because of personal vendettas with ranking Officers, which is also costing the City tens of thousands due to pending litigation. Our FD is in dire need of a new Ladder Truck and has been for many years. This is a matter of life & death for not only our residents but also our Firemen. Our police, fire and first responders deserve better and I will work tirelessly to fix these issues and get them what they need.
Candidates for City Council
Donna Heist
My name is Donna Heist. I am 54 yrs. old and have lived in Egg Harbor for 27 yrs. I am married to Gary and have 3 children, Jordan, Quinn and Courtney. I graduated from EHT High School and recently retired after 32 years at Atlantic County Special Services School District. I am a member of the Egg Harbor Moravian Church. I coached for the Crusaders and Mullica Rec. and was a member of the Board of Education for 7 yrs. The current pandemic has put a great burden on our community and residents. We have seen businesses close doors, some on a temporary basic and unfortunately, some for good. The lack of employment and inability to socialize in larger groups will unfortunately continue to affect our city until restrictions are lifted. However, I feel that as long as we work together, helping our neighbors we will come out of this with a greater respect for each other and a thankfulness for what we learned.
I feel that over the next three years our city is going to see a great transformation. We are in the process of selling our water plant, getting a Super WaWa, and negotiating with developers to build businesses on city property. I am hoping that the only problem our city faces is being overrun with new businesses and residents wanting to become part of our town.
We have hired 5 new officers and a part time safety director. This shows that we are aware of the need for public safety and put it first. We are also in the process of getting our bicycle patrol trained. We will continue to support our police and fire departments and do whatever we can to help them to make our city a safe and welcoming place to live.
Mason Wright
I have a wife and two kids. I am a graduate of Ocean City High School. I serve as president of the Crusaders and a former city councilman.
City Council member for 3 years.
Due to the pandemic we will lose more small business and residents will lose their homes.
I believe taxes and water bill are the two biggest issues we have.
The emergency services need to keep being involved in the community.
Karl Timbers
I was born in Philadelphia. I moved to Egg Harbor City because it reminded me of the neighborhood where I grew up. I bought my home because it "had great bones". Egg Harbor has great bones too. Living here, one can see the town's strong roots and its potential. This wonderful town is my home. I met my wife here. My son is a student at Cedar Creek. This town has done well for me. I want to give back to Egg Harbor. Like many, I am concerned about my property taxes, the loss of the school Reach Program, a too often high water bill, and that my favorite store or restaurant is leaving. These are issues that are all too real. I’m running because I know that I can help.
I'm a City Attorney. I've worked inside a municipality for close to a decade. I've seen first-hand the struggle and what it takes to address city issues and get positive results. I know what works because I have witnessed what works. That is why I'm running.
Hopefully, there are few negative long-term consequences. However, we should plan for possibilities, contingencies, and opportunities. What we know is that many families in Egg Harbor are experiencing this pandemic up close TODAY. Many of us are struggling quietly. Some of us are among the fortunate and have not been laid off, but are still apprehensive for what the coming months could bring. We need our council-people to recognize that much of the town is or is near to struggling. High taxes and higher water bills are not helping. We need to find an answer to those two problems, in the short term and the long term. We have to find a way to attract people and businesses to Egg Harbor City. If elected to City Council I will be part of the solution. I will look at the budget, focusing on the water bill, and our property taxes to find ways to stabilize them and get them down. I want to look at our pilot and grant programs. I want to make sure that we are using these tools in ways most advantageous to the City. I want to help our police department. I see our police cars parked at the police department and sheriffs patrolling our streets. We need to address this. Egg Harbor City is my home. This is a great town. I want to help make it better. With your support, I can.
Clifford Mays, Jr.
I am 87 years old and was born in Egg Harbor City. I attended Stockton State College and the College of Commerce. I am retired from working for the state of New Jersey.
My past experience includes Director of Action Now Center, Deputy Director of Community Services (under Department of Community Affairs in Trenton),
Director Special Projects at Vineland Developmental Center, on the staff of NJ Casino Control Commission and NJ Transit Authority as parking manager, Chairman of Trustee Board of Church of the Living God, member of Board of Trusties of National Church of the Living God, member of the Atlantic County Drug Abuse program, coach of St. Nick’s youth program in baseball and basketball.
I have been married to Doris Mays for 58 years and have five children, Linda Duran, Clifford Mays III, Kevin Mays, Markel Mays and Fay Mays – Brooks.
As a council member I instituted a welfare work program, the second in New Jersey to do so, and also installed a meal site program for seniors.
I have never in my life witnessed anything like what Covid-19 has done to Egg Harbor City. The people where I live and afraid and confused. They don’t think life will ever be the same again.
There are more than 200 homes vacant in the city. People can’t afford to pay any more for anything. Council has to stop the spending now.
I have goals to create an inviting environment for business growth in our city center. Egg Harbor is 90 % undeveloped and we have to make sure we plan wisely to preserve our natural resources. Open uninhabited land is a must for the future health of our community.
I am opposed to commercial development at our lake park area.
Joseph G. Ellis
I am 66 years of age. I have been married to Cynthia Keiser-Ellis for 30 years and have one son, Erik who lives in Somers Point.
I was born in Philadelphia and have a Bachelor of Science in IT Business Administration. I am a Retired Master Sergeant, U.S. Army, currently employed as a Project/Program Manager with Battelle Memorial Institute. I have lived in Egg Harbor City since 1993. I am a member of the Program Management Institute (PMI), and NJ Chapter of PMI.
The long-term consequence due to the pandemic on the city and our residents is economic. We have to get out local businesses open at full capacity, our citizens need to get back to work, and our children back to the classroom in school.
The biggest issue facing our city and citizens is property taxes. The current city council is making strides to lower our property taxes and I look forward to being able to help move this effort forward. Another issue is our citizens ability to pay their current taxes and utility (water and sewage) bills due to the pandemic. The city has waived late fees for a period of time, but we need to look at other ways of lessening this problem.
Public safety is a serious concern to me. We must support our police; they have an extremely stressful and dangerous job. Our current police department is working extremely short handed. We need to hire more officers to fill the ranks, a fully staffed police department makes our city and our citizens safe and secure.
Ingrid Nieves-Clark
I am 39 years of age. I was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I am a 2004 graduate of Rutgers University. I am a long time resident of Egg Harbor City and reside in town with my husband of 13 years, Jason and our three sons. I am a member of the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City and help with coordinating many of their events. For the last 14 years, I have worked as a paralegal for the Cooper Levenson Law Firm.
The road to an economic and mental recovery will be long lasting. With local businesses having to shut down for months at a time and residents experiencing economic loss through layoffs, it has also taken a mental toll on all of us. As we all work towards normalcy, it is important for the community to help one another regardless of political, religious or cultural differences as it is the only way that we will get through this.
The biggest issue Egg Harbor City will face over the next three years is gaining rateables through new residents and businesses. I hope that implementing new ideas such as a property tax reward program, it will not only help stimulate the local economy it would also providing residents with some property tax relief. This type of program would gain the interest of new businesses to open shop in a town where residents are more likely to keep their money local.
In terms of local public safety, we must ensure that our police and fire departments are provided with the essential equipment needed to maintain the safety of our residents. They also need the support of our leaders and residents. Most importantly, all decisions made on behalf of public safety should be done by individuals that are experienced in this field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!