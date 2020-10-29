EHC to choose mayor and three council members

Hopefully, there are few negative long-term consequences. However, we should plan for possibilities, contingencies, and opportunities. What we know is that many families in Egg Harbor are experiencing this pandemic up close TODAY. Many of us are struggling quietly. Some of us are among the fortunate and have not been laid off, but are still apprehensive for what the coming months could bring. We need our council-people to recognize that much of the town is or is near to struggling. High taxes and higher water bills are not helping. We need to find an answer to those two problems, in the short term and the long term. We have to find a way to attract people and businesses to Egg Harbor City. If elected to City Council I will be part of the solution. I will look at the budget, focusing on the water bill, and our property taxes to find ways to stabilize them and get them down. I want to look at our pilot and grant programs. I want to make sure that we are using these tools in ways most advantageous to the City. I want to help our police department. I see our police cars parked at the police department and sheriffs patrolling our streets. We need to address this. Egg Harbor City is my home. This is a great town. I want to help make it better. With your support, I can.