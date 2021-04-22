EHC plans meaningful Arbor Day event

EGG HARBOR CITY — SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, will be holding a brief but meaningful Arbor Day ceremony at noon, Friday, April 30 in front of Egg Harbor City Hall, 500 London Ave.

The city will plant a weeping redbud tree in front of City Hall in memory of the residents who have died from COVID-19. According to the Atlantic County Health Department, 504 Egg Harbor City residents have tested positive for the virus, which has claimed the lives of 11 citizens.

“Planting this native weeping redbud tree will ensure they are remembered for years to come,” green team Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway said.

In addition to the tree planting, the city will introduce residents to the precious gift it received from the New Jersey Forestry Service Big Tree Conservation Program of a sapling derived from the “mighty” Salem white oak tree. The foot-tall sapling was grown from an acorn of the 565-year-old white oak tree that tradition tells us shaded Lenni Lenape tribal leaders when they signed a treaty with John Fenwick in 1675. The tree stood in the burial grounds of the Religious Society of Friends, Salem County’s first meetinghouse, until it toppled over on June 6, 2019. The Forestry Service is distributing saplings to every municipality in New Jersey.