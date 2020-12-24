 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EHC holds scaled-down Christmas parade
0 comments

EHC holds scaled-down Christmas parade

  • 0

EGG HARBOR CITY — Egg Harbor City held a very scaled-down version of its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 19. The event consisted of about two dozen holiday decorated cars as well as vehicles from the city’s police and fire departments. The entourage travelled down numerous streets in the city as sirens from the emergency services vehicles alerted residents to the arrival of Santa Claus on the lead vehicle.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

This portrait of the young Gross family was taken in 1914 or so in New York City, before they moved to Galloway to start the Gross' Winery. St…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News