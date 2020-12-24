EGG HARBOR CITY — Egg Harbor City held a very scaled-down version of its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 19. The event consisted of about two dozen holiday decorated cars as well as vehicles from the city’s police and fire departments. The entourage travelled down numerous streets in the city as sirens from the emergency services vehicles alerted residents to the arrival of Santa Claus on the lead vehicle.
EHC holds scaled-down Christmas parade
- By CHARLIE PRITCHARD
