EHC Council lowers proposed property tax increase

EGG HARBOR CITY — When the Egg Harbor City Council held its first budget meeting on February 25, the outlook for residents seemed bleak when a 12.8 cent increase in the local tax rate was proposed. The news got much brighter during the following meeting on Thursday, March 25, and could possibly get even better.

Jodi Kahn, the city’s chief financial officer, announced that funds could be used from the sale of two city properties and funds from the Egg Harbor City North development that were directed to offset debt. Those amounts are $38,000 and $94,000, respectively.

“When the sale of the water utility is sold, those funds can be used to eliminate our existing debt,” Kahn said. “Using those funds, as well as anticipated additional revenue from the court, would drop the tax increase to 5.5 cents per $100 of property valuation.”

Councilman Scott Trythall suggested removing a new police officer hire from the budget to help offset the tax increase.

“This officer wouldn’t be on the street until 2022 anyway,” Trythall said. “Other area police departments have hiring freezes right now. With salary, benefits and equipment, a new officer could cost more than $100,000.”