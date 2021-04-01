EHC Council lowers proposed property tax increase

EGG HARBOR CITY — When the Egg Harbor City Council held its first budget meeting on February 25, the outlook for residents seemed bleak when a 12.8 cent increase in the local tax rate was proposed. The news got much brighter during the following meeting on Thursday, March 25, and could possibly get even better.
Jodi Kahn, the city’s chief financial officer, announced that funds could be used from the sale of two city properties and funds from the Egg Harbor City North development that were directed to offset debt. Those amounts are $38,000 and $94,000, respectively.
“When the sale of the water utility is sold, those funds can be used to eliminate our existing debt,” Kahn said. “Using those funds, as well as anticipated additional revenue from the court, would drop the tax increase to 5.5 cents per $100 of property valuation.”
Councilman Scott Trythall suggested removing a new police officer hire from the budget to help offset the tax increase.
“This officer wouldn’t be on the street until 2022 anyway,” Trythall said. “Other area police departments have hiring freezes right now. With salary, benefits and equipment, a new officer could cost more than $100,000.”
“We need to hire an officer to maintain a 16-member department,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said. “It won’t cost that much as there are more economical means if the hiring complies with civil service rules.”
“I don’t want to see the safety of Egg Harbor City residents jeopardized. And as mayor, I have final say on the police department.”
The city is also expected to receive $398,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for 2020 and 2021. However, it is not known at this point exactly what those funds can be used for.
“I believe it can be used to keep essential personnel and any other COVID-related issues including revenue losses,” Jiampetti said.
“If allowed, we could also use those funds instead of the money from the land sales and Egg Harbor City North funds,” Kahn said.
There is also a possibility that those funds could be used to lower, or possibly eliminate, the proposed 5.5 cent tax increase.
If the increase stands, a home assessed at the median value of $116,450 would see a $64 local tax increase.
During the regular meeting that followed the budget meeting, council members voted unanimously to introduce the budget with the 5.5 cent increase. The council will hold a public hearing on the budget at its meeting on April 22. The council has also scheduled a budget workshop at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting to discuss possible changes.