EHC council candidates state their platforms

EGG HARBOR CITY – Currently, Republicans hold a six to three majority on the Egg Harbor City Council. Three of those members are seeking reelection in this year’s election. They include current Council President Joseph Ricci Jr., Robin Sefton and Ingrid Nieves-Clark.
Their Democratic opponents are Yvonne Flyn, Kim Anne Hesse and Eladia Rivera.
While Election Day is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 2, Atlantic County residents can early vote in one of six facilities Oct. 23-31. Registered voters can also apply to vote by mail. The deadlines to do so are Oct. 26 by mail and Nov. 1 in-person.
The candidates were asked to provide a profile and responses to the following questions: What do you feel will be the long-term consequences due to the pandemic on the city and its residents? What do you see as the biggest issue(s) facing the city over the next three years?
Ingrid Nieves Clark I am 40 years old and was born in Atlantic City. I received my Bachelor’s Degree in 2004 from Rutgers University. I am a longtime resident of Egg Harbor City and reside in town with my husband of 14 years, Jason, and our three sons. I am a member of the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City and help with coordinating many of their events. For the last 15 years, I have worked as a paralegal for the Cooper Levenson Law Firm.
The economic and emotional consequences experienced due to the losses during the pandemic, although overwhelming at times, are not completely unconquerable. It will take a communal effort from our residents and our leaders to revitalize and rebuild our community, and bit by bit Egg Harbor City will be on its way to recovery. We are Harbor Strong, and we will overcome.
Over the next three years the biggest issue we face is rebuilding the local economy. I hope that implementing new ideas and introducing programs to help local small business owners, will not only help stimulate the local economy, but also provide us with a renewed sense of pride and economic stability to help our town to continue to grow.
Joseph Ricci Jr.I am 43 years old, married to Melissa, one son, graduate EHTHS, Councilman, Council President, Member Safety & Ordinance Committees, Chair of Finance/Redevelopment, President of EHCRC, EHC Republican Municipal Leader for EHC Republican County Committee, 13- year veteran/Captain Pleasantville Fire Department, good standing member Pleasantville Fire Officers Local 4928, PFANJ, & IAFF, Sales Agent for Century 21 Frick Realtors.
I see no long-term consequences on our city and residents. We have faced so many adversarial issues over the years that we have or are currently fixing that this pandemic will only continue to make us stronger as a community.
When I am re-elected, I see the biggest issues relating to bringing businesses in and to do that, we will need to continuously promote the city’s commercial P.I.L.O.T program. Continuing to stabilize or reduce our municipal tax, something we have accomplished the past two years, and continue to pursue the new legalization of cannabis that will benefit Egg Harbor City.
Robin Sefton Robin Sefton was unable to respond due to a medical emergency in her family.
Yvonne FlynI was born in Somers Point: husband Feron, three children, one son and two daughters. Master’s Degree in social work from Simmons University, Bachelor’s in criminal justice from Rutgers, Graduate of The Pilgrim Academy
I am a member of Rural Social Work Caucus and have been a family service worker for 11 years. I was a National Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician for 4 years. I have dedicated my life to public service and helping families and children. Feron and I moved to Egg Harbor City because it is a family and youth centered community and a perfect place to raise our children. I am looking forward to serving the residents and to begin working to provide services to our youth and families.
The long-term consequences of the pandemic will be a decrease in population causing businesses to close. Our biggest losses were full-service banks and Leatherhead.
The biggest issues over the next three years are stabilizing taxes, increasing ratables, code enforcement, public safety, and continued economic development. Codes must be enforced to help attract and accommodate new businesses. The new business will provide employment and encourage more economic development. Bike and foot patrols on Philadelphia Ave will attract more shoppers.
Kim Anne HesseI am 60 years old and have resided in Egg Harbor City for 27 years. I have been married for 23 years to Richard Hesse Jr.
I grew up in Dupont, Pennsylvania. I worked as a casino dealer 40 years before recently retiring. I received an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies from ACCC. I am a former Master Gardner. I volunteered at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter and advocate for responsible pet ownership. I am currently active as a SHIP Volunteer.
Because of the pandemic some popular Egg Harbor City businesses were forced to close. Also, groundbreaking of a new business has been delayed and another is hoping to reinvent itself. Businesses are vital to a city. If we are unable to replace them; consequences will be felt by the town and its residents.
The biggest issue facing our city over the next three years is redevelopment. We must continue to focus on bringing new businesses in. I believe if more residents took pride in their community, it would make our city more desirable for new businesses and new homeowners. Let’s work together to stabilize our tax rate and create a more desirable Egg Harbor City.
Eladia RiveraI am 44, husband Juan Rivera, children, Felix and Daliana.
Graduate of Manuela Toro Business School, Certified Property Manager/Realtor, Licensed in OSHA professional, part time journalist, E.H.C Crossing Guard & Lake Manager. Active member at Make of Road & Woodside on the Move, received the N.Y. City Hispanic Award in 2018.
The consequences of COVID-19 in the city are economic downturn. Many important businesses closed and currently people are not getting out to shop as much. Moreover, local businesses are having a hard time finding workers and must limit their hours. Also, being secluded during the lock down has hindered normal social interaction. As such, social media is taking over. The pandemic has had devastating effects on the way we work, live, and socialize.
The biggest issues we face in Egg Harbor are lowering taxes and adding businesses to Philadelphia Avenue and the White Horse Pike corridor. We need new businesses such as we are seeking in Egg Harbor City North to increase are ratable base. Doing so will automatically lower the tax rate. The Neighborhood Preservation Grant will be helpful in mitigating some of the negative social effects of the pandemic and support the ongoing revitalization effort.