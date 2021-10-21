EHC council candidates state their platforms

EGG HARBOR CITY – Currently, Republicans hold a six to three majority on the Egg Harbor City Council. Three of those members are seeking reelection in this year’s election. They include current Council President Joseph Ricci Jr., Robin Sefton and Ingrid Nieves-Clark.

Their Democratic opponents are Yvonne Flyn, Kim Anne Hesse and Eladia Rivera.

While Election Day is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 2, Atlantic County residents can early vote in one of six facilities Oct. 23-31. Registered voters can also apply to vote by mail. The deadlines to do so are Oct. 26 by mail and Nov. 1 in-person.

The candidates were asked to provide a profile and responses to the following questions: What do you feel will be the long-term consequences due to the pandemic on the city and its residents? What do you see as the biggest issue(s) facing the city over the next three years?

Ingrid Nieves Clark I am 40 years old and was born in Atlantic City. I received my Bachelor’s Degree in 2004 from Rutgers University. I am a longtime resident of Egg Harbor City and reside in town with my husband of 14 years, Jason, and our three sons. I am a member of the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City and help with coordinating many of their events. For the last 15 years, I have worked as a paralegal for the Cooper Levenson Law Firm.