EHC Council cancels Halloween parade, okays trick or treating

EGG HARBOR CITY – Due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Halloween parade scheduled for Friday, October 30 in Egg Harbor City, has been cancelled. The Egg Harbor City Council voted unanimously to do so at its Thursday, October 15 meeting after receiving correspondence from the parade sponsor, the Mays Landing and Egg Harbor City Rotary Club, that it wasn’t comfortable sponsoring the event due to liability issues related to the pandemic.

According to City Clerk Meg Steeb, the letter from Mays Landing/Egg Harbor City Rotary Club Halloween Parade Director Ronald Smith was delivered earlier that day by Club President Bruce Weaknecht.

“It is with great reluctance that we find it necessary to withdraw from this year’s Halloween Parade,” the letter said.

“This decision was made after much thought and careful consideration, but liability issues for our organization and members were too great to overcome.”

“We wish you good luck and look forward to putting on the parade next year, conditions permitting.”

City Attorney Angela Maione Costigan said the city would be covered by insurance, but not any other entities. “The organization wanted indemnification which we are unable to provide,” Costigan said.