EHC American Legion Post holds annual Veterans Day ceremony
EHC American Legion Post holds annual Veterans Day ceremony

EGG HARBOR CITY – Rudolph Elmer Post 158 held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 at its grounds on Philadelphia Avenue. New Jersey Assemblyman John Armato served as the guest speaker. United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew also addressed the audience. The National Anthem and other musical selections were provided by the Cedar Creek High School Pirate Marching Band.

