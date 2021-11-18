EGG HARBOR CITY – Rudolph Elmer Post 158 held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 at its grounds on Philadelphia Avenue. New Jersey Assemblyman John Armato served as the guest speaker. United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew also addressed the audience. The National Anthem and other musical selections were provided by the Cedar Creek High School Pirate Marching Band.
EHC American Legion Post holds annual Veterans Day ceremony
- CHARLIE PRITCHARD For The Current
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR CITY — On election night it appeared that the three Republican incumbents had retained their seats on the Egg Harbor City Council.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A couple is looking to donate an organ to someone who would benefit from its use. Before those who know of someone who mig…
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A couple is looking to donate an organ to someone who would benefit from its use. Before those who know of someone who mig…
Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…
- +4
-
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Four township residents are running for three seats on the Hamilton Township Board of Education. While Election Day is sla…
To the editor,
- +6
-
EGG HARBOR CITY – Currently, Republicans hold a six to three majority on the Egg Harbor City Council. Three of those members are seeking reele…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE