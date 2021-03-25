Egg Harbor City to hold annual rabies vaccination clinic

EGG HARBOR CITY — The city will hold its annual Rabies Clinic 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 27 at the Public Works garage, 1001 Chicago Ave. Social distancing protocols and mask wearing are required.
The rabies clinic is the first in a series of actions focusing on animals in the community. SustainableEHC’s series titled, “Pet Parenting 101,” will include several events and announcements geared toward keeping pets and families safe and healthy.
The vaccinations are free, and residents can obtain their annual animal license at the same time. Licensing fees are $8 for spayed/neutered animals and $11 if not spayed/neutered. Licensing fees help fund rabies clinics and animal control efforts.
The campaign to keep rabies out of the city’s pet population is succeeding thanks to immunization of cats and dogs. Rabies can be fatal if it is transmitted to humans and not treated. Almost all human cases of rabies were fatal until Louis Pasteur and Emile Roux developed the vaccine in 1865. Today, deaths from rabies are rare.
Rabies in cats accounted for 90% of domestic animal cases in New Jersey, and for the last five years, there has been an average of 16 cats infected with rabies annually. Most rabies cases are found in wild animals such as raccoons and skunks, which can transmit the virus to household pets, and potentially to humans, so it is important to make sure your pets are vaccinated against the disease.
The first rabies case of 2021 in Atlantic County was confirmed Feb. 17 after a raccoon collected from a property on the 300-block of Sooys Landing Road in Port Republic tested positive. The raccoon had killed several chickens and chased the homeowner when approached. The Atlantic County Division of Public Heath determined there was no human exposure but reminded residents to protect their pets against rabies.
Dogs and cats who receive an initial rabies vaccination are not considered immunized until 28 days after the vaccine has been administered, therefore it is strongly recommended that any animal newly vaccinated animals or those too young to receive the vaccine (less than three months) not be left outdoors unattended.
Public health officials also advise residents to teach their children to stay away from wild, stray, or aggressive animals. Never feed or touch wild animals or try to keep them as pets.
If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.