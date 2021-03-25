Egg Harbor City to hold annual rabies vaccination clinic

EGG HARBOR CITY — The city will hold its annual Rabies Clinic 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 27 at the Public Works garage, 1001 Chicago Ave. Social distancing protocols and mask wearing are required.

The rabies clinic is the first in a series of actions focusing on animals in the community. SustainableEHC’s series titled, “Pet Parenting 101,” will include several events and announcements geared toward keeping pets and families safe and healthy.

The vaccinations are free, and residents can obtain their annual animal license at the same time. Licensing fees are $8 for spayed/neutered animals and $11 if not spayed/neutered. Licensing fees help fund rabies clinics and animal control efforts.

The campaign to keep rabies out of the city’s pet population is succeeding thanks to immunization of cats and dogs. Rabies can be fatal if it is transmitted to humans and not treated. Almost all human cases of rabies were fatal until Louis Pasteur and Emile Roux developed the vaccine in 1865. Today, deaths from rabies are rare.