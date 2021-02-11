Egg Harbor City School district receives kindness certified district recognition

EGG HARBOR CITY — The world can use some extra joy right now and the students at Charles L. Spragg, Egg Harbor City Community School, and students participating in the Egg Harbor City 21st CCLC REACH Program are doing their part to uplift their community with kindness, compassion, unity and respect. To recognize the district’s and REACH Programs ongoing commitment to kindness and their participation in the 10th annual Great Kindness Challenge, they have been designated as a “Kindness Certified District” by Kids for Peace.

Kids for Peace is a global nonprofit that hosts The Great Kindness Challenge, a positive and uplifting program that fosters connection, inclusion, appreciation and overall well-being. The annual program has multiplied in enrollment each year, having grown to over 17 million students in 33,000 schools, reaching across all 50 states and 115 countries.

The Egg Harbor City School District and 21st CCLC REACH Program demonstrated their commitment to kindness by encouraging all students to complete 50 acts of kindness from The Great Kindness Challenge checklist as well as being taught kindness lessons from their teachers daily.

Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace, is thrilled to recognize the school’s commitment to kindness.