Egg Harbor City Public Schools and The Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community 2021 Event

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Public School District along with the Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community will present “Festival of Hope” on Dec. 8 in the EHC Community School cafeteria and gymnasium.
The community, family friendly event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Residents can enjoy a night of family fun and opportunities to be linked to community resources.
For more information, contact Candace Negron at 609-839-9896 or the Egg Harbor City School at 609-965-1034, ext. 120, or ext. 130 for the Charles L. Spragg School.