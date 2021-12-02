 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor City Public Schools and The Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community 2021 Event
Egg Harbor City Public Schools and The Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community 2021 Event

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Public School District along with the Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community will present “Festival of Hope” on Dec. 8 in the EHC Community School cafeteria and gymnasium.

The community, family friendly event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Residents can enjoy a night of family fun and opportunities to be linked to community resources.

For more information, contact Candace Negron at 609-839-9896 or the Egg Harbor City School at 609-965-1034, ext. 120, or ext. 130 for the Charles L. Spragg School.

