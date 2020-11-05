 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township partner on shredding event
Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and a member of the Public Works team empties sensitive documents into a bin for shredding during a shredding event held in 2015.

 Nanette LoBiondo Galloway / Provided

Egg Harbor City and Mullica Township will hold a shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 6, in the parking lot of the old Crossfire Bar and Grill on the corner of First Terrace and the White Horse Pike.

The event, which is supported by the Sustainable Mullica and EHC green teams and funded in part by the state Clean Communities program, provides residents with the opportunity to safely dispose of personal documents containing sensitive information that if not disposed of properly could result in identify theft or fraud. 100% of the shredded paper will be recycled.

Residents can bring their confidential papers to site, where Public Works employees will assist in moving boxed or bagged materials to the highly secure mobile shredding unit. Only paper documents will be accepted. No magazines will be accepted. Please refrain from using binder clips, metal clasp binders and plastic bags, and leave no trash at the site.

For more information, see SustainableEHC.org.

