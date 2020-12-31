Egg Harbor City mayor honors hometown heroes

EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti recognized numerous members of the community that assisted during the pandemic at the City Council meeting Thursday, Dec. 17. Those honored included members of the Emmanuel Church, Annie Tinsley, Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Ade and Deputy OEM Coordinator Barbara Adams.
“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we realized quickly that we had to find ways to navigate through uncharted waters to find ways to maintain order and protect public safety,” Jiampetti said. “No one had answers and information was limited.”
“We have three residents and one local church that truly exemplify what being a hero really means. From the start of the pandemic, they saw the needs of the community and sprang into action to volunteer their time and talents to help meet those needs during this uncertain and unprecedented time. I am grateful to have these extraordinary partners in our city.”
Malodie Sahl represented the members of the church at the ceremony. “Malodie and church members Stine Sediano, Karen Houck, Connie Reynolds and JoEl Layton partnered together to make 450 masks,” Jiampetti said. “Because of their efforts we were able to hold two free mask giveaways to residents. The ladies also distributed masks to other residents, essential workers in fast food restaurants and stores and city hall workers.”
“Annie made 2,453 masks for the community, some of which were distributed to city residents during the giveaways. She also provided them for local schools, nurses, senior citizens, police departments and many others in the county who needed them.”
The mayor praised Adams and Ade for their efforts in being on call 24 hours a day during the pandemic. “They set up the Office of Emergency Management, ordered PPE and supplies, attended county and state meetings and briefings, prepared reports for the county and state, tracked information, created protocol for opening and closing of City Hall, distributed food and worked closely with me and all the city employees to smoothly and seamlessly navigate through the pandemic.”