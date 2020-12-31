Egg Harbor City mayor honors hometown heroes

EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti recognized numerous members of the community that assisted during the pandemic at the City Council meeting Thursday, Dec. 17. Those honored included members of the Emmanuel Church, Annie Tinsley, Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Ade and Deputy OEM Coordinator Barbara Adams.

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we realized quickly that we had to find ways to navigate through uncharted waters to find ways to maintain order and protect public safety,” Jiampetti said. “No one had answers and information was limited.”

“We have three residents and one local church that truly exemplify what being a hero really means. From the start of the pandemic, they saw the needs of the community and sprang into action to volunteer their time and talents to help meet those needs during this uncertain and unprecedented time. I am grateful to have these extraordinary partners in our city.”