Egg Harbor City Lake hosts 25th annual Junior Olympics
EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Lake hosted the 25th annual Junior Olympics on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event was sponsored by the Egg Harbor City Police Department, the Egg Harbor City Municipal Alliance, and the Egg Harbor City Kiwanis Club.

Each of the participating youngsters received a t-shirt. Following the opening ceremony numerous contests took place including a dock to shore race, sprints in the water and on the beach, a potato sack race, wheelbarrow race, and more.

Following the contests, the participants were treated to snacks served by the Kiwanis Club members. Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti credited Jeannie Williams, Dana Seaver and Jessica Rifice for organizing the event each year.

