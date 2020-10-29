Egg Harbor City blotter

Travis, Jacob Michael, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with aggravated assault-attempt/cause SBI.

Agnew, Timothy R., 27, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with defiant trespasser.

Morales, Carlos Salvador, Jr., 37, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with burglary - enter structure - force residence night, criminal trespass, theft of movable property (< $50).

Dennis, Lisa Diane, 42, of Reading, PA was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with driving under the influence.

Ward, Rashid Oln, 27, of Somers Point, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause.

Derry, Brandie M., 42, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with simple assault-purposely cause.

Betz, Jonathan T., 39, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with possession of CDS or analog, possession of drug paraphernalia.