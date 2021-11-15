Democrats win one seat in Egg Harbor City to tighten GOP majority

EGG HARBOR CITY — On election night it appeared that the three Republican incumbents had retained their seats on the Egg Harbor City Council.

Robin Sefton has 454 votes, Council President Joseph Ricci Jr. had 451 and Ingrid Nieves-Clark had 444 votes.

They had apparently defeated Democratic candidates Kim Hesse who garnered 343 votes, Eladia Rivera who had 315 and Yvonne Flyn who tallied 312 votes.

However, following tabulations of provisional and mail-in votes, Hesse became the leading vote-getter with 536 votes. Sefton and Ricci retained their seats by receiving 529 and 520 votes respectively. Rivera finished with 498 votes while Flyn garnered 489.

It was one of the closest races in the city’s elections with a mere 47 votes separating the six candidates.

The addition of a Democrat to Council changes the Republican majority from six-to-three to a slim five-to-four. Three of those Republicans will be up for re-election next year.

“I would like to thank the voters of Egg Harbor City for putting their confidence in me,” Ricci said. “Unfortunately, we lost a very good councilperson. We pledge to continue with what we have in action to keep the city moving forward.”