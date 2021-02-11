Defining seed terminology

Growing plants from seed is a fulfilling accomplishment for a gardener. It is ideal to purchase seeds in late winter or early spring before the last frost date. It gives you the opportunity to start seeds indoors, like tomato seeds that should be started indoors 6-8 weeks before the last frost date. Seed companies have a large inventory of different varieties to select from early in the season. Seed descriptions, typically on the back of the seed package, incorporate germination instructions, optimum growing conditions, and planting season. The seed terminology used in descriptions can be unfamiliar but will determine the success rate of germination.

On the front of the seed package, at the top, is the name of the seed company followed by the species name and variety. This is where “Certified Organic” or “Non-GMO” declarations will be displayed. Certified organic seeds are packaged from organically grown plants, which are less toxic and more ecologically friendly. Genetically modified organism (GMO) seeds undergo gene splicing in a laboratory. Most seed companies pledge to include some non-GMO offerings and to use clear language on the packaging.