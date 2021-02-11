De' Vora Launches New Pet Product on National "I Love My Pet" Day

You're invited to Celebrate National “I Love My Pet Day” with De’ Vora™! Our highly anticipated event will take place at the beautiful Renault Winery on Saturday, February 20th where you can enjoy the day and learn more about our new pet product line! Scratch Square Pet Products and De’ Vora™ were founded just two short years ago when Debra LoFranco invented a truly novel product.

Scratch Square by De’ Vora™ allows animals to trim and file their own nails as they play. Simply put food and/or treats inside and watch animals of all ages and breeds go to work to retrieve their desired treat.

Debra found an innovative way to tap into an animal’s psyche and natural instincts to solve a problem that all of us pet lovers face. Whether it is the time it takes you to trim your pets’ claws, the uncomfortableness for the pet and/or parent, likeliness of error and pain, grooming cost, or the negative impacts on the pet’s overall health, Scratch Square offers a modern and creative solution. From a novel patented product line to a nationally recognized online community pet store, there is so much more to this company that we would like to share with you at a Covid-19 conscious press conference being held at Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave. Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.