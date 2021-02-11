 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
De' Vora Launches New Pet Product on National "I Love My Pet" Day
0 comments

De' Vora Launches New Pet Product on National "I Love My Pet" Day

  • 0

You're invited to Celebrate National “I Love My Pet Day” with De’ Vora™! Our highly anticipated event will take place at the beautiful Renault Winery on Saturday, February 20th where you can enjoy the day and learn more about our new pet product line! Scratch Square Pet Products and De’ Vora™ were founded just two short years ago when Debra LoFranco invented a truly novel product.

Scratch Square by De’ Vora™ allows animals to trim and file their own nails as they play. Simply put food and/or treats inside and watch animals of all ages and breeds go to work to retrieve their desired treat.

Debra found an innovative way to tap into an animal’s psyche and natural instincts to solve a problem that all of us pet lovers face. Whether it is the time it takes you to trim your pets’ claws, the uncomfortableness for the pet and/or parent, likeliness of error and pain, grooming cost, or the negative impacts on the pet’s overall health, Scratch Square offers a modern and creative solution. From a novel patented product line to a nationally recognized online community pet store, there is so much more to this company that we would like to share with you at a Covid-19 conscious press conference being held at Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave. Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.

 · 3 PM- 6PM A meet and greet will be open to the public in front of the De’ Vora store front.

So please come enjoy Renault Winery Vintner Wonderland, shopping, live music, ice skating, wine tasting, fire pits and indoor/ outdoor restaurants, hotel and golf as we launch our new line of Scratch Square pet products by De’ Vora™!

Entertainment Schedule: Cheezy & Crackers Saturday 12-4 PM and Billy Walton Band 6-10 Outside, Dueling Pianos 59 Inside

If you cannot make it, no problem, this event will connect live via Zoom (RSVP is required).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Galloway Township

College achievements

Julia Schultz, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Cedarville University. The recognition requires …

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News