'Curious Incident' performance at Cedar Creek High School

Cedar Creek Theatre will stage “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” an award-winning play by Stephen Simons.
Show times are 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19; and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Performances will be held at Cedar Creek High School, 1701 New York Ave., in Egg Harbor City.
This production is directed by Cedar Creek High School theatre director John T. Stephan and features over 40 Cedar Creek students both on stage and behind-the-scenes: Rebekah Allebach, Ethan Aylwin, Abby Bauman, Katherine Beaulieu, Kacie Burnett, Daniela Contreras, MacKenzie Cordery, Anna Darpino, Nathan Del Ross, Jaclyn Dulski, Diana Flores-Funez, Danyelle Foye, Francesca Franzosi, Matthew Goodrich, Alp Gul, Samantha Hassa, Kyle Heck, Anastasia Hultquist, Keniyah Johnson, Morgan Kahn, Bailey Kurtz, Grace Long, Audrey McGowan, Jonathan Nass, Mia Pellerito, Jordan Perez, Madison Plummer, Ashley Ponzetti, Keissla Sanchez, Arjun Sarkar, Emily Simmons, Adrianna Siragusa, Mackenzie Sutton, Evan Theoharis, Jacob Thompson, Presley Thurlow, Lydia Vogel, Violet Vogel, Carys White, Lacey Wilson and Zoe Wilson.
Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, the story focuses on 15-year-old Christopher who is on a mission. After the untimely death of his neighbor’s dog, the brilliant but unique boy is compelled to investigate the crime. See the world through Christopher’s eyes as he embarks on an extraordinary journey where he challenges assumed truths and discovers life-changing secrets. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a thrilling, heartwarming and uplifting adventure story for every one of us. Please note that this play contains mature themes and mature language. It is not recommended for children under 12.