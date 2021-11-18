'Curious Incident' performance at Cedar Creek High School

Based on Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, the story focuses on 15-year-old Christopher who is on a mission. After the untimely death of his neighbor’s dog, the brilliant but unique boy is compelled to investigate the crime. See the world through Christopher’s eyes as he embarks on an extraordinary journey where he challenges assumed truths and discovers life-changing secrets. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is a thrilling, heartwarming and uplifting adventure story for every one of us. Please note that this play contains mature themes and mature language. It is not recommended for children under 12.