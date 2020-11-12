County fair preserves — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Lydella Bowen of Leeds Point presents her prize winning preserved foods at the Atlantic County Fair, circa 1940. Mrs. Bowen was a member of the Atlantic County Farm Women's Cooperative Market, which was possibly a precursor of the Atlantic County Cooperative Growers Association, opened in Cologne in 1954.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.