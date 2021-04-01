 Skip to main content
CENTURY 21 Frick Realtors Agent receives 2020 President's Producer Award for commitment to quality service and productivity
Galloway Township — George Frick, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Frick Realtors is pleased to announce that in recognition of outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Daniel Boddy, sales associate with CENTURY 21 Frick Realtors with the 2020 CENTURY 21(r) President's Producer Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION(r) award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.

The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn $282,000 in sales production or 66 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.

To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21(r) sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from January 1 - December 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.

"We are thrilled to recognize Daniel Boddy's work for this momentous achievement," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States received this award for sales."

