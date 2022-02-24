MAYS LANDING — Centers Health Care, the parent company of The Hammonton Center in Hammonton and The Deptford Center in Deptford, made a donation of $2,500 to Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary on Tuesday, Feb. 8. “What has made this organization so appealing to Centers Health Care leadership is what Funny Farm is all about, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, director of corporate communications for Centers Health Care. “They are is one of the largest animal rescues in the north east and home to over 600 rescue animals from all walks of life.”
Centers Health Care Donates to "Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary in Mays Landing
