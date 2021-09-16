Centennial Golf Tournament to benefit Seashore Gardens Foundation

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The community is invited to participate in the Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 4 at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. This tournament will be the first “in person” fundraising gathering in two years, said tournament organizers. Proceeds from the event will help to provide aid and support for the health care programs and supportive services at Seashore Gardens Living Center, said co-chairs Jason Goldstein and David Lieberman.

Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. Tee time for golfers is at 1 p.m. There also will be a Novice Golf Academy at 4 p.m. The dinner and awards ceremony are at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive. Hole-in-one will be sponsored by Mercedes Benz, Atlantic City, Fort Washington, West Chester. There also will be a silent auction.

Cost to participate is $200 per golfer and includes a boxed lunch and BBQ buffet dinner and deluxe goody bag. Foursomes are available for $800. If you wish to attend only the dinner, it’s $75 per person. Register online at seashoregardens.org/golf. There are sponsorships available and there will a program book with ads distributed at the tournament.

The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a family of services which include assisted living, patient-centered short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.