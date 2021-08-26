Celebration to honor Peace Pilgrim & her sister returns on Sept. 11

The Friends of Peace Pilgrim invite you to honor the lives of Peace Pilgrim and her sister Helene Young at an afternoon celebration on Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning 2 p.m. at Peace Pilgrim Park in Egg Harbor City.

The festivities will kick off with a one-mile peace walk, followed by a BYO picnic. Several celebrated musicians, all inspired by Peace Pilgrim and her sister, will share their tunes and invite participants to sing along.

“While it is not the weekend-long event we held for many years, we’re thrilled to bring back its spirit,” said FOPP board member Barbara Reynolds. “It is doubly special to include Helene in this celebration.”

Helene Young, who helped spread the peace message for decades after her sister’s passing in 1981, made her own “glorious transition to a freer place” on Jan. 14, 2021, just six weeks shy of her 106th birthday.

Attendees are invited to wear a T-shirt from a past Peace Pilgrim gathering or something that illustrates a message of peace. For COVID-19 precautions, everyone should bring their own food, drinks, blankets and chairs. Masks will be optional, as it is an outdoor gathering. Rain will cancel the event.

For more information, email Barbara Reynolds at barbreynolds123@gmail.com or text 609 992 2294. You can learn more about the life and wisdom of Peace Pilgrim at peacepilgirm.org.