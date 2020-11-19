Cedar Creek students to perform 'The Line'

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek Theatre will perform its first of two fall productions: "The Line," a new play by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen created in the award-winning documentary style that brought you "The Exonerated," "Aftermath" and "Coal Country."

Crafted from first hand interviews with New York City medical first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, "The Line" cuts through the media and political noise to reveal the lived experiences of frontline medical workers in New York and their battle to save lives in a system built to serve the bottom line.

The play is directed by theater teacher and director John T. Stephan, with Katherine Beaulieu serving as a production assistant and Emily Bukowy as stage manager. The cast of seven includes Lauren Ulland, Gabrielle Santosuosso, Evan Theoharis, Diana Flores-Funez, Morgan Kahn, Daniela Contreras and Rebekah Allebach.

Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayonDemand.com. Create a free account and search for "Cedar Creek Theatre" and "The Line." Tickets are $7. The production is available for streaming Nov. 20 through 22. Your ticket purchase allows you to watch the production at any point over the course of those three days. For more information, see cedarcreektheatre.org.