Beauty and the Beast ticket sales

Tickets are now on sale for Cedar Creek Theatre’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Performances will take place on Thursday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m, Friday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m, Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m, and Saturday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dr. Adam C. Pfeffer Performing Arts Center at Cedar Creek High School, 1701 New York Ave, Egg Harbor City.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. You can purchase tickets online at cchsth.booktix.com; tickets will also be available at the door for each performance. We anticipate a lot of interest in this production, so we advise you to order your tickets ahead of time!
The cast features Rebekah Allebach, Chesney Bugdon, Kacie Burnett, Isabella Catalina, Daniela Contreras, MacKenzie Cordery, Clarabella Couch, Nathan Del Ross, Jaclyn Dulski, Diana Flores-Funez, Danyelle Foye, Francesca Franzosi, Matthew Goodrich, Sarah Goodrich, Alp Gul, Samantha Hassa, Kyle Heck, Ash Hultquist, Keniyah Johnson, Bailey Kurtz, Katelyn Kusnirik, J.C. Landicini, Grace Long, Michael Loper, Benjamin Lord, Mei McGarvey, Mia Pellerito, Madison Plummer, Anna Pollino, Julia Shulby, Mackenzie Sutton, Evan Theoharis, Jacob Thompson, Elliott Thurlow, Lydia Vogel, Violet Vogel, Lauren Waldron, Carter Wilson, Lacey Wilson, and Zoe Wilson. Student stage managers include Katherine Beaulieu, Ashley Ponzetti, and Abby Bauman.
This “tale as old as time,” reminds us to look beyond one’s exterior and find the beauty from within. Belle finds herself in the middle of a daring and magical adventure, attempting to rescue her beloved father from a terrible beast and offering herself in exchange for his freedom. She soon discovers that she is not the only prisoner held in the beast’s extraordinary castle. All of the fanciful characters, such as a talking tightly wound clock (the butler), adorable tea cup (a young boy), kindhearted candelabra (maître d’), are trapped in this spellbound form until the beast, who is actually a young prince, can learn to love and have his love returned.
We hope that you’ll “be our guest” and join us for this spectacular production produced by Cedar Creek Theater.