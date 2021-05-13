Beautiful Blooms at Seashore Gardens Living Center

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Springtime brought beautiful blooms to Seashore Gardens Living Center as residents received flowers from visitors and donors. The flowers offer a sign of hope and renewal to residents who have spent the last year in isolation.

