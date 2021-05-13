 Skip to main content
Beautiful Blooms at Seashore Gardens Living Center
Beautiful Blooms at Seashore Gardens Living Center

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Springtime brought beautiful blooms to Seashore Gardens Living Center as residents received flowers from visitors and donors. The flowers offer a sign of hope and renewal to residents who have spent the last year in isolation.

About Seashore Gardens Living Center

The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit www.seashoregardens.org

