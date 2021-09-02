Backpack donation from church aids Absecon School District

On Aug. 25, Chris “Buff” McNickle and Pastor Robert Trice from the One Hope Church in Absecon generously donated 200 backpacks to the students of the Absecon School District. The One Hope Church dropped off the backpacks, which are being sent home to families this week along with their weekly meal deliveries from the school district. The One Hope Church originally planned on having a “Back to School Bash” this past weekend, but the event was canceled due to rain. Buff and Pastor Trice were able to set up a drop off with Absecon Schools and their extremely kind donations will soon be in the hands of some very grateful students. This is just an amazing way to start off the school year!